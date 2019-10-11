Home

Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
Genie Wills Obituary
Genie (Digby) Wills, 71 years, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. She was the beloved wife of John Wills. Born in Gloucester, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Kennedy) Digby, sister of her late brother Edward Digby Jr. and her late sister Mary Jo Murphy. She received a good old-fashioned Catholic middle school education at St Mels, and graduated from Gloucester High School, class of 1966. Genie completed her education at the Burdett Business School in Lynn and earned her certificate as a medical secretary. In addition to her husband, with whom she shared fifty years of marriage, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Wills of Portland, OR; her son, Adam Wills, and Prinzka of Altamont, NY; four grandchildren, Avi, Evalee, Isley and Digby and her sister Tawny Anderton of FL. Genie lived most of her life in Hamilton but remained devoted to Gloucester, where her great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, is listed on the Fishermens Memorial cenotaph as lost at sea in 1882 on the Paul Revere. She was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Paul and she and her husband raised their children in Hamilton. Genie was passionate about genealogy and through her research was able to find her long lost family in Armagh County, Ireland. Once reconnected, Genie and her Irish family made many trips to visit each other and remained in contact. Recently, Genie enjoyed riverboat cruises with her daughter and nephew, David Digby, while learning European history, exploring beautiful scenery and indulging in great food and wine. Between trips to Europe, Genie enjoyed spending time with family and visiting her grandchildren in New York. In years past, Genie was also a talented piano player and writer. A Funeral Service to remember Genie was held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street in Beverly on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1 PM. A visitation will be held just prior to the service from 12-1 PM. Genie will be buried at the Hamilton Cemetery after the service. Relatives and friends are encouraged to attend. In leu of flowers, donations in Genies name may be made to the Salesian Sisters Summer Camp Program @ http://www.salesiansisters.org/summer-fun/Sr. Mary Rinaldi, FMA Summer Camp, 659 Belmont Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
