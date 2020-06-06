Hannah (Galanter) Zold, 92 years of age, of W. Peabody formerly of Michigan and Middleton, entered into eternal rest due to Covid-19 on May 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Joyce Burke of Middleton, Ellen Zold Goldman of N. Reading, and Diane Zold-Gross of Haverhill, MA, and their families. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2 with family in MI, NV, WA, MD and OH. She follows into rest her parents, Rabbi Simon Galanter and Lena Galanter, her husband of 38 years, Samuel Hillel Zold, and brother and sister, Max Galanter and Tema Rabinowitz. After raising her children, Hannah then found her calling at the Jewish Community Center preschool in West Peabody where she found joy in working with the many children whose lives she touched. Due to Covid 19, a private graveside service was held 5/22. Contributions in Hannah's memory may be made to any organization related to love and care for children, dogs, painting, a cure for dementia, cancer, or development of a covid vaccine. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill | Bradford. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy or a memory, at www.farmer funeralhomes.com.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.