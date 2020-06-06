Hannah Zold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah (Galanter) Zold, 92 years of age, of W. Peabody formerly of Michigan and Middleton, entered into eternal rest due to Covid-19 on May 18, 2020. Beloved mother of Joyce Burke of Middleton, Ellen Zold Goldman of N. Reading, and Diane Zold-Gross of Haverhill, MA, and their families. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 2 with family in MI, NV, WA, MD and OH. She follows into rest her parents, Rabbi Simon Galanter and Lena Galanter, her husband of 38 years, Samuel Hillel Zold, and brother and sister, Max Galanter and Tema Rabinowitz. After raising her children, Hannah then found her calling at the Jewish Community Center preschool in West Peabody where she found joy in working with the many children whose lives she touched. Due to Covid 19, a private graveside service was held 5/22. Contributions in Hannah's memory may be made to any organization related to love and care for children, dogs, painting, a cure for dementia, cancer, or development of a covid vaccine. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill | Bradford. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy or a memory, at www.farmer funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved