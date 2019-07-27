|
|
Harold Edward Ed Garside, 85, died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was born on September 5, 1933 in Queens, NY to the late Harold and Alice (Leet) Garside. He was raised and educated in New York graduating from Jamaica High School in 1951. He continued his education graduating from the State University of New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler in 1955. Ed then joined the Merchant Marines followed by his enlistment in the US Navy. Ed worked as a Manager Service Engineer for General Electric Aviation in Lynn for many years specializing in Jet Engines until his retirement in 1991. Ed was a car aficionado, always up to speed with new models and advancements, especially keen on following F1 racing. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a dedicated animal lover and his time spent with his dog Kimi was very special to him. Ed had a wonderful, witty sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. Harold is survived by his loving wife Maria Idilia (Mendonca) Garside of Boxford, daughter, Ivana Garside and her boy- friend Kyle Cahoon of Amesbury, as well as several nieces and nephew: Ken & Robyn Garside, Maggie Heilman, Ann Garside & Margaret McCabe, and Nancy & Matthew Thompson as well as his close second cousin CJ Hollenbeck. At Eds request Services will be private. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting his family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Garsides name to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm 400 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844. To offer online condolences please visit www. tlcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019