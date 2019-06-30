|
|
Harrison J. Sagris, 28, son of James Sagris and Abigail Brisson, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Beverly June 30, 1990 he was raised in Ipswich, a graduate of Ipswich public schools, class of 2008 and a graduate of Northern Essex Community College with an Associate Degree in Chemistry. Harrison was most recently employed at Winfreys Olde English Fudge, Inc. Rowley where he was a valued employee. He was a lifelong member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Ipswich where he served as an altar boy and was a member of the churchs GOYA. In 2007 he played with the Ipswich Super Bowl Team. Harrison will be remembered for his love of his dogs, nature, salt water fishing, enthusiasm for the Celtics and Patriots, and deep devotion to his family. Harrison was a champion weight lifter. To all who knew him, Harrison will be remembered as an extraordinarily kind and gentle soul and will be dearly missed. In addition to his father James of Ipswich and mother Abigail Brisson of Manchester, NH and husband Stephen Szafarz, Harrison is survived by his paternal grandmother Mary Sagris of Ipswich; Great Uncle George Bouzianis of Ipswich; Great Aunt and Uncle Antonia and Timothy Demakis of Topsfield; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was pre- deceased by his maternal grandparents, the Honorable Norman Brisson and his wife Joan of Haverhill; and paternal Grandfather Harry Sagris of Ipswich. His funeral service was held Saturday, June 29 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Ipswich followed by burial at the Cowles Memorial Cemetery, Ipswich. Arrangements were under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harrisons name to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at NAMI PO Box 49104 Baltimore, MD 21297 or through NAMI.org. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 30 to July 7, 2019