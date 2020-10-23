1/
Hazel S. Publicover
1932 - 2020
Hazel S. (Loya) Publicover, 88, passed away on October 19, 2020. She was the wife of Philip G. Publicover with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Born on April 29, 1932 in Middlebury, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late George and Cora Emma (Swenor) Loya. Hazel was constantly helping and caring for others. She was also extremely charitable to many organizations. In addition to her husband, Philip, she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine and Verrold Currier of NH and Deborah and John Marchant of NY, her siblings, Franklin Loya of NC and Helena Haskins, her grandchildren, Joseph Vogel, Kristen Currier and Heather Vogel, Ryan Marchant, Derek Aube-Marchant and Cody and Jonathan Marchant, her great grandchildren, Parker, Gracie, Ellie, Victor, Lucas, Scarlet, Delilah and Declan and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Hazels name to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisfh.com.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
