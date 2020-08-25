1/
James R. Swindell
James R. Jim Swindell, 84, husband to Pauline R. Swindell, passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Monday morning, August 17, 2020, from pneumonia, complications of the Covid 19 Virus. He was the son of Harry P. Swindell (late) and Irene H. Pierce (late) and loving brother to Joe (late), Jake, Jerry, Paul (late) and Terrie Swindell Schaeffer, raised in Topsfield, MA. Jim was a devoted husband, married to his wife, Pauline for 42 years. He was a wonderful man, friendly to all he knew and enjoyed meeting new people. A 1955 graduate of Topsfield High School. In his early years he was an avid guitar player that preformed in many places on the North Shore. He was employed as an Oil Burner Technician, for Woodbury Fuel, in Topsfield, MA and then later Townsend Oil in Georgetown. In his retirement, he moved to Sarasota, FL where he was employed by Publix grocery store for 10 years. He served 14 years as Board Member for Lake Tippecanoe Owners Association. He was a devoted member of his condo association and was always willing to stop and chat with everyone. Survived by his three stepchildren, Billy and David Rouleau and Susan Rouleau Hauter. Grandsons include David Jr. and Zion Rouleau. Granddaughters include Lillie and Rose Hauter. He also had two Great-Granddaughters, Ella and Zelda Rouleau plus many nieces and nephews.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
