Janet E. Soucy (Merrill), formerly of Wenham, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a fall. Born in Salem, on January 17, 1962, to Charles B. and Virginia D. (Poor) Soucy, Janet grew up in Wenham and attended public schools, graduating from Hamilton Wenham Regional in 1980. Following high school, Janet attended McGill University in Montreal, earning a degree in Economics. Subsequently, she earned an MBA at Babson University. Following her studies, Janet enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry, working for several major insurance carriers in Boston as a commercial lines underwriter. Janet left the insurance industry to raise her young family in her home town of Wenham. Janet was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She was especially proud of her three children. As a family, they enjoyed many summers at the beach, and ski trips in the winter. Janet loved to entertain her friends and she was a wonderful cook. For a time Janet ran a catering business, known as Delica 'seas', which specialized in producing fully prepared clam bakes. Janet was disabled as a result of a brain tumor 20 years ago, and over the years, she dealt with her illness with courage and grace. Her inner strength is an inspiration to us all. Despite failing health the past few years, Janet was able to stay active and enjoy time with her family and friends. Janet is survived by her three loving children, Melissa Joseph, and her husband Daniel, of Wexford, Pa., Joseph Merrill of Boston and Jacob Merrill of Beverly. She also leaves behind her devoted mother, Virginia Soucy of Beverly; a sister, Deborah Lawton (Kevin) of Swansea, Charles (Susan) Soucy of Boxford, Paul (Cynthia) Soucy of Boxford, and Joan Street (Kevin) of Essex. In addition, she leaves many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Charles B. Soucy. Her memorial service was held at the First Church Wenham, 1 Arbor Street, Wenham on Saturday, December 14, 2019 11am.. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St. Ste. 200 Newton, MA 02458 or through the https://www.gofundme.com/f/9ccqm3-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019