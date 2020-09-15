Janice Ablon

Janice (Sacco) Ablon, of Topsfield died peacefully on August 27, 2020. Born March 12, 1945 Janice grew up in Medford. She was the daughter of Albert and Rose (Rufrano) Sacco. She graduated from Matignon High School in 1962, Newton College of the Sacred Heart in 1968 and earned a Masters Degree in Psychology from Tufts University. Janice worked as a child psychologist on the north shore for many years. For 41 years she lived in Topsfield. She was very active in local causes, charitable events and often volunteered at the Crane Estate. She was the widow of Jerome Ablon. She is survived by her sister Elaina McCormack of Woburn, nephew Michael McCormack of Arlington and niece Michaela McCormack of Newton. ARRANGEMENTS: At the request of the family, Janices burial will be privately held. Assisting the family with the arrangements is ODonnell - Cremations - Funerals - Celebrations, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Janices family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by please visiting her eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
