Jean B. (Mitchell) Lebel, 89, beloved wife of the late G. Richard Dick Lebel, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at the in Danvers. Raised in Wenham, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rena (Crockett) Mitchell, and graduated from Beverly High School. As a young woman, Mrs. Lebel was employed as an Women's Accessories Buyer for Almys Department Store in Salem, but she dedicated most of her life to raising her family. A long-time resident of Wenham, she was an active member of the First Church of Wenham where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Wenham Village Improvement Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are two daughters, Suzanne Lebel Cosgrove of Hamilton and Christine Lebel of Wenham; a son, Fredric C. Lebel and his wife, Elizabeth of Mystic, CT and four grandchildren, Hannah Lebel, Jonathan Lebel, Reece Cosgrove and Amelia Cosgrove. Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the First Church of Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham, MA 01984. Information, directions and condolences at www. campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 25 to July 2, 2019