Jean H. Ziegler
Jean H. (Haroldson) Ziegler, 95, died at her home in Concord, MA with family by her side on Tues. Nov. 3, 2020. She formerly had been a long term resident of Topsfield, MA. Jean was born in Pompton Lakes, NJ to Olaf Haroldson and Louise (Brogelman) Haroldson. She married Walter H. Ziegler in 1954, and they shared a full and loving life together until his death in 1990. Jean earned her B.A. from Barnard College and her M.Ed. from Boston University. She taught children with learning disabilities in the Pentucket Regional School system for 20 years. Jean was very involved in her community while living in Topsfield. She was an active member of the Congregational church, belonged to the New Meadows Garden Club, and the Historical Society. Jean leaves behind her son James Ziegler and his wife Gale (Gardiner, ME), daughter Robin Ziegler and her husband Jim Smith (Westford, MA) and daughter Laurel Buckley, her husband Tim and grandson Andrew J. Buckley (Maynard, MA). She also leaves daughter-in-law Susan Squires (Newburyport, MA). Jean was pre-deceased by her husband Walter, son David, and baby daughter Holly Elizabeth. She was also pre-deceased by her brother Dr Olaf Haroldson Jr. Due to the pandemic a private family burial is planned, and a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future. Memorial donations can be made to either The National Audubon Society, online at audubon.org or to The Boston Symphony Orchestra https:// secure.bso.org/support/membership. Full obituary, photos and condolences at actonfuneral home.com.

Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
