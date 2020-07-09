Jeannette Mastrocola of Middleton and formerly of Everett passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5th surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeannette was born on November 6, 1938 and was raised in Everett. She is the loving mother of Cheryl Iuliano and her late husband Joseph of Peabody and Cindy Noftle and her husband Jimmy of Peabody, beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Camerario) Mastrocola. The fourth of six children, Jeannette is the dear sister of Don (Norma) of Naples, FL, the late Betty (Peter) Vecchione of Peabody, the late Richard of Bonita Springs, FL, Al (Vicky) of Everett and the late Linda of Naples, FL. Jeannettes pride and joy are her four adoring grandchildren, James and Ryan Noftle and Maria and Emily Iuliano, who will forever cherish the times they spent together with their Grammy. She will be remembered lovingly by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jeannettes happiest moments were spent with her family. She was beautiful inside and out, as well as caring, gracious, and kind to everyone she met. She work-ed as an insurance agent for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed working and socializing with friends at the Middleton Council on Aging Community Center and at her home in Ironwood on the Green. Relatives and friends will honor Jeannettes life by gathering at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield followed by her burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. For directions and to view on-line obituary, visit www. ccbfuneral.com
