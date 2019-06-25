|
|
Joan E. (Hopping) Northey, 74, of Washington Street, and wife of David Northey, died Friday in the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following her sudden illness. Born in Salem February 23, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Joan E. (Smith) Hopping of Ipswich. She was raised in Ipswich with her five younger brothers and her younger sister. Jodi graduated from Ipswich High School in 1963 then attended the Beverly Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1966. Jodi and Dave started their family in their small Ipswich apartment and later moved to their home in Topsfield where they raised two daughters. Jodi served as a nurse at the former Cable Hospital in Ipswich, she also worked as a pediatric nurse at Hogan Regional Center in Danvers and as an elder care nurse at Beverly Hospital. She will be remembered most for her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. In addition to her husband David, Jodi is survived by her daughters Lisa D. Cloutier and her husband Bill of West Newbury and Stephanie E. Mirabile and her husband Joseph of Loudonville, NY: five grandchildren, Caroline, Jacqueline and Gabrielle Cloutier, all of West Newbury, and Karleigh and Nicholas Mirabile, both of Loudonville, NY. Jodi is also survived by her brothers, Ronald Hopping of Ipswich, Stephen Hopping of Newmarket, NH, Barry Hopping of Ipswich, Norman Hopping of Waco, Texas and John Hopping of Stratham, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jodi was the sister of the late Marcia Eaton, formerly of Ipswich. Visiting hours will be held Thursday 4 to 7pm at the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street in Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully invited. There will be a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial offered at 10am Friday in Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 25 to July 2, 2019