Joanne Gardner

Joanne Gardner Obituary
Joanne Sheer Gardner, 93, passed away on Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Gardner for 75 years, loving mother of John (Mary) and Shelley (William), devoted grandmother of John and Marys son Matthew (Adi), Shelley and Bills children Benjamin and Samantha. She was the devoted daughter of Martin and Pearl Sheer, and the youngest sister of her cherished late sisters Sylvia, Rita and Beryl. At her request, a private family service will be held. Memorial donations for Joanne may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
