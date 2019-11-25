|
It is with great sadness that the family of John C. Perron, of Ipswich, MA announce his death on November 22, 2019 at the age of 75. He passed away unexpectedly. John was born in Salem, MA on February 8, 1944 to Bernard and Estelle (Parent) Perron. He is survived by his wife, Beth, of 45 years. John is also survived by his daughter Mary McDonough (husband Paul and children Ian and Sean) of Lynn, his son David Perron (wife Sing and children Decha, Kameya, and Akina) of Ipswich, and daughter Katie Perron (children Kyla, Mya, and Joey) of Beverly. John is predeceased by his brother, Bernard Perron, and survived by his sisters, Gloria Allard, Diane Callahan, Colleen Armstrong, Pamela Stoddard, and Christine Pilgrim. There are also many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will greatly miss him. John graduated from Lowell High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. As an Airman First Class, he was stationed in Iceland (during the Cuban Missile Crisis), Mississippi, and Cape Cod. He received extensive training in electronics and telecommunications. He was part of the Air Force Ski and Rifle Teams, and he taught swim lessons. He received a good conduct medal and was honorably discharged. John was a 45 year employee of GateHouse Media and the Ipswich Chronicle. He started his career in the mail room as a pressman in downtown Ipswich. Given his extensive engineering aptitude and training, he was able to adapt his skills and knowledge into the developing computer information sciences field becoming the company's current Desktop and MAC Support Specialist. Before moving to Ipswich, he spent time at Community Boating in Boston teaching sailing and traveling and backpacking around the country. He raced and transported sailboats on lakes and oceans. John was a long time resident of Ipswich where he was able to enjoy his favorite activities: horse back riding, gardening, boating, and home repair. He spent a great deal of time at his parent's camp on Lake Winnipesaukee (Lake Shore Park). He competed in water ski races, swam to Welch's Island, boated, and took his own children on many camping adventures. John's dry sense of humor and desire to instill practical life lessons on all those he knew will always be remembered. Visiting hours will be at the Whittier Porter Funeral Home on December 2, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Community Boating Junior Program please visit https://portal2.community-boating.org/ords/f?p=630:220:::NO:::.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019