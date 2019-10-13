|
|
John E. MacKenzie, 60, of Ipswich, passed away on October 10, 2019. John was born in Winchester, Mass. to John "Ding" MacKenzie and Barbara (Gallant) MacKenzie on August 15, 1959. During his childhood John and his parents lived in West Peabody, Mass., and he spent many happy summers with his family at North Hampton Beach, N.H. During his youth John worked at Lechmere, and thats where he met his wife Debbie. Debbie and John were married in August 1983, and due to a softball injury John came to their wedding with a broken leg. John and Debbie shared two wonderful children together, Marc and Krista. John was a hard worker, and he spent almost 40 years working at Delta Electronics. He started off as a shipper and receiver and over time worked his way up to become a production control manager. When not working, John was an avid sports fan. He loved playing golf, softball, and baseball, and was a coach for Babe Ruth baseball, Middle Essex Softball League, and AAU girls softball teams, the Wildcats and the Mass Inferno. He loved going to softball tournaments with the kids he coached and traveled when their tournaments took them down up and down the East Coast. Above all, John was a loving husband and father, and was incredibly dedicated to his kids. John is survived by: his wife Deborah A. MacKenzie; his son Marc MacKenzie and his wife Lauren; his daughter Krista MacKenzie; his sister Betty MacKenzie and her husband Jim Luckett; and his granddaughter Olivia. John is predeceased by his parents, John MacKenzie and Barbara MacKenzie. Visiting hours will be held on October 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal Street, Salem. A funeral service will immediately follow the visiting hours, and will also be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns honor can be made to the Ipswich Little League, 9 County Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. For more information or online guest book please visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019