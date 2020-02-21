|
John William Haas, Jr., 89, of Hamilton passed quietly on February 12, 2020 at the Masconomet HealthCare Center in Topsfield after a brief illness. Son of the late John W. Haas, Sr. and Ada (Bowles) Haas, Jack was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 19, 1930. He received his B.S. degree in chemistry from Kings College, Delaware, where he also met his future bride, Ann (Sutliff) Haas, beloved wife of sixty-six years. Jack went on to achieve MS and PhD degrees in physical chemistry from the University of Delaware in preparation for his career as a college chemistry professor and scientific researcher at Grove City and Gordon Colleges. Professionally, he was also active in the American Scientific Affiliation (ASA) as a member of the executive council, and editor of the journal Perspectives on Science & Christian Faith for many years. Jack was an elder and deacon in the First Presbyterian Church Northshore, where he also played the organ for over forty years. An active community member, he served on the Hamilton Conservation Commission, Historical Society, and Chebacco Woods and Lake Associations. In addition to his many accomplishments and acts of service, Jack will be especially remembered as a devoted and faithful husband, a loving and present father who passed on the important things of life to his children, a loyal friend, one who took joy in intellectual banter, and a man who loved and served his God with his whole life. In addition to his loving wife Ann, Jack is survived by three children, John W. Haas, III and his wife, Melissa Haas of Hanover, NH, Ruth H. Snavely and her husband, Stan Snavely of Beverly, Mark Haas of Beaver Falls, PA, two brothers, David Haas and his wife, Lois Haas of Lancaster, PA, Robert Haas of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Haas of Boulder, CO, Catherine Haas of Grove City, PA, and Caleb and Samuel Haas of Beaver Falls, and numerous nieces & nephews. A memorial service celebrating Jacks life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church Northshore, 179 County Road, Ipswich. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to the American Scientific Affiliation www.asa3.org) or the First Presbyterian Church Northshore (https://fpcnorthshoreipswich.com/). To send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020