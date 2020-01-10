|
John W. Tyack, 92 of Plum Street, died Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Masconomet Healthcare Center, Topsfield, following his long illness. He was formerly the husband of the late Carol (Weston) Tyack and longtime companion of Marilyn Orlando of Gloucester. Born in Jamaica Plain on August 4, 1927 John was the son of the late Samuel J. and Mary (Wheeler) Tyack. Raised in Hamilton, he was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton Public Schools. During two years of WWII John served as a Seaman First Class with the Navy in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. Following his Honorable Discharge he returned to Hamilton and soon went to work with New England Telephone. For thirty years he served as an installer-repairman from which he retired in 1984. He enjoyed his free time traveling and bicycling. He was a member of the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post #194 in Hamilton (where he served as chaplain for many years), the Ipswich VFW post #1093 and had been a member of the Hamilton Lions Club. John is survived by four sons, William J. Tyack and his wife Roberta of South Hami- lton, Robert S. Tyack and his wife Melanie of Essex, Richard W. Tyack and his wife Ramona of Illinois, James M. Tyack and his wife Mary of Quincy; fifteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nephews; nieces and many friends. He was the brother of the late David B. Tyack formerly of California. Family and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours 4 to 7 pm Thursday, January 16 in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich. Interment with Naval Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post #194, 37 School St., Hamilton, MA 01982. For directions and or to leave a condolence visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020