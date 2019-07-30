|
Joseph Robert Rogers, 93, died peacefully Thursday, May 2,2019 at The Summercrest Senior Living Community in Newport, New Hampshire. Joe was born July 23,1925 and was raised in Somerville. After graduating from Somerville High School, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He was later assigned to the USS El Dorado as a Yeoman Second Class where he was stationed in the Pacific. He received the WWII Victory Medal, the American Theatre Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended Salem State Teachers College where he met Ethel Stevens; who later became his wife of sixty-seven years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree and continued his education at Tufts University receiving his Masters Degree in Education. He also attended Harvard University for additional course work. Joe moved to Ipswich and taught different grades and later became the Principal of Ipswich High School. My job was my life, entirely. I totally, totally loved what I was doing and obviously the students kind of knew this, because I had very little trouble with them. Joe truly loved his students. He helped many of them with the college admission process. He established the American Field Service (AFS) and was responsible for integrating the High School by bringing academically talented African-American students from Boston to the Ipswich High School Community. Joe spent thirty-five years in the Ipswich High School system and later decided to accept a Guidance Counselor position in Hudson, New Hampshire. Joe and Ethel resided in Ipswich until April 2017, when they later moved to Newport, New Hampshire. Joe Rogers will truly be missed. Joe is survived by his three children, Stephanie Sullivan, and husband Edward Sullivan of Ipswich, Elise Bundy and husband Gerry Bundy of Newbury, New Hampshire, Rebecca Farrell and husband Michael Farrell of Wilton, Connecticut. He adored his five grandchildren, Justin Sullivan, Chad Sullivan, Kelsey Burnett, Tyler Farrell, Drew Farrell and four great grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday August 7, 11am to 1pm in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich. For directions or to send a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019