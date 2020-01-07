|
Joyce (Hawkins) Wagner, 92, passed away Sunday December 29th, 2019 at her home of 60 years. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the wife of the late Alfred A. Wagner and the daughter of the late Lee Howard and Eunice (Davol) Hawkins. Joyce grew up in Tiverton, RI, and attended Vassar College, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Stanford University. She taught in Palo Alto, CA and Newton, MA and later worked as a book editor in Boston. As a youth, she raced sailboats, taught swimming, and worked as a lifeguard. She was politically liberal and in the 1950s fell victim to investigation by Hoover's FBI for her political activities. In later years, Joyce loved to cook for family and friends, to ski at Wildcat Mountain with fellow members of the White Mountain Ski Runners, to play tennis and swim at the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club, to travel, to quilt, to knit, and to socialize. Joyce was an inveterate reader and a life-long learner, taking classes in a variety of subjects. She played piano, guitar, and trombone, and enjoyed music throughout her life. She was active with a local brass band and loved to play piano while accompanied in song by her husband and others. Joyce felt a responsibility to her community and served it in a variety of ways. She was a President of the Friends of the Wenham Public Library, served the Village Improvement Society, worked on the Board of the Wenham Housing Authority, worked with the League of Women Voters, taught Sunday School at the First Church in Wenham, led a Girl Scout Troop, and coached a girls' softball team. Joyce was an energetic caretaker to her family through all ups and downs. She felt deep empathy for the less fortunate and throughout her life showed kindness and generosity to all. Joyce is survived by her three children, David Wagner of Salisbury, MA, Robert Wagner (and his wife Gretchen Roorbach) of Concord, MA, and Elizabeth Betsy Wagner (and her husband Ross Zucker) of Harrison, NY; one sister, Constance Arena of Marblehead, MA; and three grandchildren, Eliza Wagner, George Jack Wagner, and Sarah Zucker. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home. Private burial. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
