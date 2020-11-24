Judith Cherry of Wakefield, formerly of Topsfield, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, at Brightview in Wakefield. Born in Waltham on May 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ernest M. and Frances J. (Doucette) Cherry. Judy was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1959. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she earned her teaching degree and later went on to earn her masters degree. Judy was a lifetime teacher at the Galvin Middle School in Wakefield and retired in 2002. Judys love of horses and all animals was undying. She spent her life on the back of a horse, competing in horse shows and breeding and training her Morgan horses. One of her proudest accomplishments was winning the World Classic Pleasure Saddle and World Classic Pleasure Driving Championships at the Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City in 1996 with her beloved Hillfield Nightrider. She also won many other awards with her horses over the years. Aunt Judy introduced her nieces and nephews to horses as soon as they were old enough to walk. She enjoyed showing them how to feed and brush them and loved giving them rides anytime they wanted. There are numerous pictures of Judy beaming as she led them around the paddock. Her patience and desire to pass on her love of horses was endless. She also loved skiing, and her nieces and nephews were always welcome to join her. She had a competitive streak and a wonderful sense of humor that was passed on to all of them! She made the best Joe Frogger gingerbread cookies too. Judy is survived by her sister, Linda Cherry of Albuquerque, NM, Ernest Cherry and his wife Carole of Hampton Falls, NH, Martha Najarian of Wakefield, David Cherry of Saugus, and Thomas Cherry and his wife Nancy of Saugus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her sister-in-law Rattana Cherry. Due to the ongoing pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date. Donations may be made in Judys name to New England Equine Rescue North. www.neernorth.org
