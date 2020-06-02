June French, on May 28th June French of Londonderry, NH passed away of Respiratory failure, at the age of 90. June was born in Boston, Massachusetts and was the daughter of John Hofling and Anna (Oswald) Hofling. June grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA. An only child, she was shy, but not unadventurous. At 16, shortly after receiving her drivers license, she took off as the main driver, on a cross-country road trip, with her close cousin, George, Uncle and Aunt. After many monotonous miles, surviving hairpin turns in the Rockies and dodging wildlife, she succeeded without a dent! June was a camp counselor over the next 3 summers, on Lake Winnipesaukee, teaching archery and canoeing. After high school, she attended Katherine Gibbs College and worked as a legal secretary in Boston, while living in Melrose, MA. On one of her daily train rides home from work, she met her future husband, Warren French. They married two years later. After various residences in Topsfield, MA, Ellington, CT and Wakefield, MA. they settled into Ipswich MA and for the next 41 years, enjoyed life in the beautiful, coastal town of the famous Ipswich Clam! June loved her home, neighbors and her favorite spots. Little Neck Beach, The Clam Box and Marini Farm. She was active, along with her husband, in the various couples activities, associated with the Boston (Columbian) Masonic Lodge, Wakefield & Gloucester Elks and the Gloucester Power Squadron. Together, they enjoyed many years boating in Ipswich, Rockport and Boothbay Harbor, Maine. After Warrens passing, June moved to Londonderry, NH to be close to her family. She loved her beautiful condo, that she shared with her beloved dog, Ginger. She remained independent, still driving her 2008 PT Cruiser that just topped 15,000 miles, to the beauty shop once a week! She loved her coffee w banana bread for breakfast and a wine spritzer at Happy Hour. She was loved and will be missed greatly, by her daughter, Cynthia Marshall and her husband, Richard, of Merrimack, NH, her granddaughter, Kelly McDill and great granddaughter, Brook Soucy, of Nottingham, NH, and her granddaughter, Kimberly Twomey, her husband, Philip and great grandsons, Joshua and Nathan of Londonderry, NH. A remembrance celebration will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.