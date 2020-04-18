|
Katharine Bradford, known by most as Kathy, died peacefully after a long illness in her home on Bay Road in Hamilton on April 6, 2020. She was 81. An enthusiastic rider in her youth, and then one of the premier senior female triathletes on the East Coast, Katharine was a familiar local figure over the years, jogging up and down Hamiltons Bay Road. Many drivers may have wondered who she was, the skinny blond lady running on the roadside in her tight pink shorts with her tippy-toe stride. She was a Hamilton original. Katharine, daughter of Dorothy Winthrop Bradford and Judge Standish Bradford, was born and raised in Hamilton, one of four siblings. She attended Shore Country Day School in Beverly, St. Timothys School in Maryland, and Smith College, where she received her BA in art history. After graduation, she worked in New York as a fashion model and then at Design Research in Cambridge. But her passion was horses, both the Myopia Hunt Club polo team and riding itself. It was a passion that almost killed her. At age 25, she was out hunting when her horse misjudged a jump, fell, and landed on top of her. Most of the bones in her body were broken. The doctors thought she might never walk again. But walk she did, and then run-jogging slowly at first and then speeding up until she could compete in road races. Challenging herself further, she decided to try triathlons, the three-sport endurance contest that was still in its early days. She dominated for almost 20 years, winning over a hundred trophies, medals, and plaques before she throttled back to her Hamilton jogs. Katharines love for the horse world endured and she was a constant presence at the Myopia Polo Club games. Kim Maguire, polo manager at Myopia, remembers: "Kathy was a great friend of polo, always lending a helping hand to players and to grooms behind the pony lines." She was also a fixture on the local landscape, as owner and landlady for years of the small shopping center by the Hamilton-Wenham railway depot, with its well-known anchor Cranberry Quilters. But she was no absentee landlord. Shed be there herself every day, at her popular video store Video Aces, recommending movies and passing the time with her many friends and patrons. Katharine knew well that she was fortunate to be able to live the life she did. So, she turned, very quietly, to philanthropy. She began by giving the local gym two stair masters "because I like to use them." Since then she has supported numerous animal welfare, environmental, and cultural non-profits in and around the North Shore. Prominent among them were New England Equine Rescue North, Essex County Trail Association, and the Monserrat College of Art. She also supported the Memorial Weekend five-K Melody Miles road race in Hamilton which provides funds for arts education throughout the Hamilton-Wenham school district. At age 71, she became part owner of BillieBo Farm, a small horse farm in Rowley, MA. It was a place that spoke to all her passions. It had fields and woods where horses, dogs, sheep, and rabbits could shelter and a friendly community where Katharine was known by all. It was a home for her horse Sombra and Katharine went there daily to groom, feed, and muck out the stall. Katharine loved her house on Bay Road which she shared with numerous and varied cats, including Maggie May, an adopted stray who stayed affectionately by Katharines side through the end. In her last months, Katharine was cared for by a dedicated group of professionals who ensured that all her needs were met, giving peace of mind to her immediate family members who were scattered a distance away. Katharine was predeceased by her brother, Standish Bradford, Jr., and is survived by her sisters, Dorothy B. Wexler of Washington, DC and Elizabeth Borden of Norfolk, CT, as well as eight nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020