Kevin J. Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 at his home Tecumseh, MI. Kevin was 52 at his passing. Kevin was born in Beverly Massachusetts on September 4th, 1967 son of Phillip and Anne Merrill. He married Sonya (LaVoy) in October of 2004. They moved to Tecumseh, Michigan in 2012 and Kevin remained in Tecumseh with his son Daniel after Sonyas death in February of 2019. He graduated from Masconomet High School in Boxford, MA in 1985. Kevin received an Associates Degree in Chemistry from North Shore Community College in 1993. Kevin held a position of Chemist at Legal Seafoods and later as a Field Chemist with Clean Harbors. Kevin enjoyed cooking (especially grilling), aquariums, his garden and his different pickup trucks over the years. Kevin enjoyed his family and was fiercely protective of his nieces & nephews. Kevin is survived by his son Daniel, his niece April (who he helped raise), mother Anne, sister Lisa Merchant and her husband Jason and his brother Douglas Merrill and his wife Erin. Kevin had one son Daniel and helped raise his niece April Phaneuf. Kevin was predeceased by his father Phillip, sister Julianne Phaneuf and his wife Sonya. A Celebration of Life for immediate family will be scheduled at a later date. In Kevins memory the family suggest donations to the American Heart Association
or The Good Samaritans.