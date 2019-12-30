|
Mr. Kevin M. Mallon, 61, of Danvers, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Ipswich, he was the son of the late Andrew T. and Jane T. (Hurley) Mallon. He was raised and educated in Wenham, attended Bessie Buker Elementary School and was a graduate of Hamilton Wenham Regional High School, where he excelled in athletics especially baseball and soccer. An entrepreneur at heart, Kevin owned and operated Tri State Striping, with his lifelong friend Bobby Caves, for many years, where he was known for his strong work ethic, his commitment to completing a job on time and ensuring customer satisfaction. He later joined Separation Technologies a technology company where he worked for 12 years before transitioning to Weir Valve in Ipswich for several years prior to his retirement. A loving father, Kevin was a hands on Dad, who was truly proud of his children. He was involved in their many activities and when not coaching could be found on the sidelines cheering them on. He was a softball, baseball and soccer coach for many years and was dedicated to mentoring, guiding and teaching the value of teamwork to his players. He reveled in the comradery and competition that sports provided. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. Surviving Kevin are is daughters, Ciara Mallon and Tess Mallon, his son Conor Mallon and their mother Anne (Cleary) Mallon all of Danvers, his siblings, Douglas Mallon of Sanibel Island, FL, Richard Mallon of Amesbury, David Mallon of East Hampstead, N.H. and Janis Mallon of Seattle, WA and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service which will be held in the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62) Danvers on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Burial is private. Visiting hours Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020