Kimberley Elliott Tibbetts, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband Rickie and three children on Sunday evening. Kim courageously fought a battle with pancreatic cancer, and lived each day for her family. Kim was born in Haverhill MA, and spent her child and young adulthood in Topsfield Massachusetts, still considering that her hometown. The Mount Washington Valley has been a place for Kim to raise her children, and the close knit community here has become family. Kim was known for her kind heart, big smile, and bright light. She forever will live in our hearts. Kim was an active member of many organizations in the Valley, along with being the proud owner and operator of Debit One Bookkeeping. Her work kept her busy, but connected, and built many lifelong friendships. The family could not be more proud of the Debit One ladies over the last few months, and we thank you for everything. Kim is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Rickie L. Tibbetts. They were set up by mutual friends in the Valley, and have been together ever since; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Elliott, of Altamonte Springs Florida. Her children, Justin Bartlett, his wife Caitlin and their daughter Breare of Jupiter Florida; Christopher Bartlett, his wife Christina and their children Elliott and Everett of Topsfield Massachusetts; and daughter Kelsey Krzyzanowicz, her husband Jeremy and their daughter Hudson of Dumfries Virginia. Stepson Michael, his partner Jennifer and their sons Nolan and Hunter of Sag Harbor New York; and Stepdaughter Riley, her husband Garrett and their son Beau of Center Conway New Hampshire. Kims sister Lois Svetin of Altamonte Springs Florida and brother William Elliott, and his wife Carol of Tyler Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends and colleagues with whom are now family. Kims forever companions, her beloved Golden Retrievers, Sage and Piper will miss her dearly. Services will be held at The First Congregational Church of North Conway, on Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jens Friends Cancer Foundation, in memory of Kimberley Elliott Tibbetts.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019