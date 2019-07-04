|
Layne M. Ingraham, 63, of Rowley, MA, died on June 28, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill. She was born on December 10, 1955 in Salem, MA, daughter of Anita (Blais) Ingraham of Salem and the late Charles R. Ingraham, Jr. She graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody and Salem State College where she received a B.S. in Business Education. She continued her education over the years and received a Masters degree in Technology in Education from Lesley College. Her early career included teaching at Marian Court College in Swampscott, Burdett School of Business in Boston, and Honeywell International in Boston. She later taught at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill and recently retired after 17 years with the Pentucket Regional School District where she worked as the middle school technology specialist, librarian, and computer lab instructor. Layne liked to travel, spending time in Ireland, France, Poland, Spain, and Italy with friends and family. She especially enjoyed gardening, cooking, being with family and friends, and the antics of her beloved pug, Sofie. Layne was married to Gary Costa of West Newbury for 29 years. She is survived by daughters April K. Costa of Hope, ME and Lindsay J. Costa of Boston, MA, her mother Anita M. Ingraham of Salem, sister Kathleen M. Petrowicz and her husband John P. Petrowicz of Rowley, and sister Joan M. Ingraham of Salem. She will be missed by several nieces and nephews, many extended family members and friends, and dear friend and travel companion Malgosia Smolarek of Rowley. Calling hours will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10 -11:30 a.m., at the F. S. Roberts & Son Funeral Home, 14 Independent Street, Rowley. Memorial Mass will follow at 12 noon in Saint Mary Church, Main Street, Rowley. To light a memorial candle or to leave condolences, please visit www. fsrobertsandson.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from July 4 to July 11, 2019