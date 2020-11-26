Lea (Cumings) Reynolds Parson, age 94, beloved wife of Stephen P. Parson, died peacefully at home in Hamilton, MA on November 18, 2020, surrounded by her husband and family members from around the world on Zoom. Lea embraced life with enthusiasm and welcomed everyone she came across with acceptance, love, and kindness. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Lea was born on July 15, 1926 at home in Bedford Hills, NY. She was the daughter of the late John Bradley Cumings and Katharine (Hurd) Cumings. Lea grew up in Bedford Hills and attended The Bedford Rippowam School. In 1935 the family moved to Paris, France for a year and Lea attended College des Abeilles. Her father passed away in 1937. Leas mother remarried Harold Williamson, an American Counsel in Bermuda, Guate mala and Ecuador. Lea loved living in Bermuda, even attending Shirley Temples birthday party. Lea attended Chatham Hall School (class of 1944), making many dear friends she would keep forever. During the war, Lea spent vacations with her grandmother, Florence Thayer Swain, in NYC. Lea adored her grandmother, who faced much adversity in her own life and taught Lea many life lessons. After graduation she returned to live with her grandmother, working as a Nurses aide, volunteering at a soda fountain for servicemen in Times Square, and attending Barmore Secretarial School. In 1945, she married Philip M. Reynolds, in NYC and they moved to Beacon Hill in Boston, MA, then Manchester, MA and eventually settled on Larch Row in Wenham, MA close to their beloved Aunt Betty and Uncle Jim Reynolds. While raising her six children, Lea was an active member of Christ Church, singing in the choir and working in the nursery school. She also taught skiing at Hamilton Hill. Her sister, Joan Ponie Francis, was always visiting and adored Leas children. Lea and Ponie were sistas, dear friends and their laughter was contagious. Playing tennis at the Myopia Hunt Club, skiing in VT and NH, painting with watercolors, working in her garden, and attending all of her childrens athletic events, plays, and concerts kept Lea busy. She and her close friend, Francise Meyer, owned The Whistle Stop Antique Store in Beverly Farms, MA in the 1970s. In 1974, Lea and her husband moved to St. Georges School in Newport, RI where they spent five wonderful years. Lea was the Director of Day Student Affairs and coached tennis. Shortly after they returned to Wenham, her husband passed away in 1980 and her eldest daughter in 1981. She bravely pulled herself from adversity and taught her children and grandchildren to grieve, carry on and remember the love of those lost. In 1983, Lea remarried Stephen P. Parson and settled in Hamilton, MA. For over 37 years, they were a dynamic duo with friends near and far, and spent winters playing tennis at the Hillsboro Club in Florida and summers in Brooklin, ME. Lea and Steve went from one adventure to the next, exploring the world together. They cherished spending time with their families, attending sporting events, plays, and celebrations. Lea loved her step grandchildren like they were her own. Lea was an inspirational wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who was generous in the time and attention she gave to others. She was well-known for painting lessons, cards for her loved ones and benches for her grandchildren. Lea was on the Board of Trustees at Chatham Hall and Pingree School. Lea cherished her time volunteering in art departments at local public schools and knitting hats for premature babies through Project Linus. In addition to her dear husband, Stephen P. Parson, Lea is survived by her children Katharine R. Chandler of Sterling, MA; Harrison G. Reynolds (Ellie) of Lincoln, VT; James R. Reynolds (Kali) of Manchester, MA; Philip M. Reynolds of St. Albans, VT; MA; Joan (Bege) T. Reynolds (John) of Hailey, ID; step daughters and their families: Bridget Saltonstall (James), Polly Parson, Esther Parson (Stephen); 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and many cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip M. Reynolds; her eldest child, Susan R. Walker; her two siblings John B. Cumings and Joan C. Francis; her stepbrother, Harold Williamson; her stepdaughter, Hope Heister; and her son-in-law, David Chandler. The family would like to thank the staff of Home-Aide Care Solutions, Inc. Their extraordinary dedication gave the family peace of mind and we are forever grateful for the long term caregivers who became like family to Lea and Steve. Services for Lea will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chatham Hall School (www.Chathamhall.org/give
or text 56512 for the link) or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
.