|
|
Lloyd W. Howard age 100, of Lynn and Hobe Sound, FL, died Monday Dec. 2, 2019 at Brightview in N. Andover after a brief illness. He was the husband of Lelia E. (Pendleton) Howard with whom he shared 76 years of marriage. Born in Pawtucket, RI he was the son of the late Frank E. and Gertrude L. (Wright) Howard. Lloyd graduated from Durfee High School in Fall River and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business from University of Rhode Island. He served in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant during WW II. Lloyd was a contract manager at the General Electric Riverworks Plant in Lynn until he retired in 1984. Lloyd and Lelia were winter residents of Hobe Sound, FL. He was a long time member of the East Baptist Church in Lynn, the Hobe Sound Presbyterian Church, Golden Fleece Lodge A. F. & A. M. in Lynn, and a lifetime member of the V. F. W. in Hobe Sound. Lloyd enjoyed building dollhouses for his granddaughters, reading, traveling in the United States and abroad, and doing yard work. He was a N. E. Patriots fan. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters Pamela L. and her husband Charles Wilcox of Ipswich, Deborah and her husband Alan Benson of Hobe Sound, FL, Cynthia and her husband Stephen Marshall of Atkinson, NH, nine grandchildren Mathew Wilcox, Rachael Wilcox, Marcus Wilcox, Benjamin Wilcox, Sara Currao, Abby Beaulieu, Katy Michaels, Daniel Michaels, Lelia Dixon, and 22 great grandchildren. He was grandfather of the late Stephen John Marshall. Service Details: Lloyds visiting hours will be held on Saturday Dec. 7th at the East Baptist Church 300 Western Ave. Lynn starting at 9:30 AM, followed by Funeral Services at 10:30 AM to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please make memorial donations in Lloyds memory to the Krempels Center 100 Community Campus, Suite 24 Portsmouth, NH 03801. Guest book at parkermemorialfuneral home.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019