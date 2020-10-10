Lorraine Mary Lucy Bruno (Robichaud), age 89, of North Andover, formerly of Melrose died peacefully at home with her husband by her side on October 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years & best friend, Pasquale E. Bruno. Loving mother of Patrick M. Bruno & spouse Kimberly, Dean A. Bruno & spouse Meg, Karen V. Heaslip & spouse William, Dana J. Anthony Bruno and partner Edward Brennon, Nina M. Ferguson & partner Troy Kruse, Kimberly A. Cranfill, Nicole Bruno & partner Michael Swisher and like a daughter, Donna Johanson & spouse Stephen. Predeceased by her brother Gilbert Robichaud and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her caring sister Ethel Walsh & husband Robert, 12 grand and 15 great grandchildren, numerous beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. Lorraine was a passionate and caring person that loved life and every person she met. Her love of children would be a reason for being a daycare provider for years-with no concern for age or disability - she loved all children. She was known for volunteering throughout her entire life, helping anyone in need; a ride to a chemo appointment, physical therapy for child, delivering meals to the homebound. Even in her mid-eighties she was driving disabled adults to doctor appointments. She fostered all her relationships from her family to all her friends and relatives. Love took precedent with her. She always took the time to include friends and family in her fun-filled outings. Friday night date night with husband Eddie, which is what she called him, included their numerous friends. Very rarely did they vacation alone - it was always with groups of friends or family-because she had the adage, "the more the merrier." If one wanted to see Lorraine, we would often hear; "let me check my calendar" - as her social life was usually booked. She and Eddie were more socially engaged than most young folks - sometimes one would have to plan a month in advance to spend time with Lorraine! While visiting her elderly mother in a nursing home, she became friends with her roommates. She would also make it a habit to visit someone alone in a room, even returning after her own mother was discharged. Some of these friendships continued outside of nursing homes and mom would not hesitate to take a carload of elderly to lunch. There was always room for one more plate for dinner (or two) -- she cooked for an army it was said, and she cooked like a gourmet! She welcomed all to her home and treated everyone with love and respect. She could throw a party like no other. There was always plenty of laughter with her and she had such timing for telling a good joke to anyone that would listen, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her laughter was contagious, and she could get a room roaring with laughter just at the way she physically told a joke. There were numerous times even during her last weeks of life that she would lighten the mood in the room by making silly faces or saying something to break the tension. She loved traveling with her husband, Eddie. No trip was too far, and most trips would include stops to see one or several of her children. She was brave never showed any fear; always willing to try something new. The weather was never a reason to cancel a trip that was planned. She was a lifelong learner, avid reader and self-taught in many matters. Computers were just something to master and she loved it- making their famous Christmas cards that were anxiously awaited each year. When texting came about, she latched onto that as well- keeping in touch with her family and friends- signing out with LOL which to her meant lots of love. After taking adult education to learn computers and a medical terminology course, she found her "dream job" at age 62 as an executive assistant to the chief of medicine, Dr. Stephen Wright, at Faulker Hospital. She retired at age 77 but not before donating a kidney anonymously after reading about such a thing on an airline magazine. She wanted no accolades for that donation, but it is an example of her selflessness. She loved to keep active and even got into lifting weights in her 80s as she found she needed more strength to move the big table in her home. She was an inspiration and a great role model for determination, good will and great manners! Even now as we are receiving condolences from across the world, there is a common theme in them Lorraine made them feel loved and as if part of her family. I think that for years to come we will hear Lorraine stories of love and how she made all feel so loved and part of the family. A Christian Mass will be held at St. Michaels Church, 196 Main St. North Andover on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:30AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/gatelyfuneralhome
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please arrive at church at 11:00AM to go thru the churchs protocol before entering the building. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Lorraines name: because of her anonymous kidney donation 15years ago, to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or because of her love of children, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
