Lydia "Lil" Haneman, passed away after a battle with cancer, November 22, 2019. The Marblehead community will be missing a very special person. Lil was known to many as a loving dog walker and extraordinary friend. Lil will be missed by everyone whose path she crossed whether they had two legs or four. She leaves behind her loving sister Wendy (John) Gilvey, loving brother David (Shelly) Haneman and her numerous furry friends: Sadie, Dublin, Keiko, Gully, Buster, Sicily, Duke, Barney,Bella, Boss, Brutus, Izzy, Ripple, Bodhi, Petey, The Boss, Holly, Haley, Goose, Lulu, Wilson, Clementine,Sammy, Tommy, Wiley, Howie, Ella, Baloo, Murhphy, Molly, Jack, Delilah, Tango, Cash and Bowdrie to name just a few! A memorial to celebrate Lil's life will be announced in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019