|
|
Mrs. Madeline E. Honey Saunders, 96, of Salem and Ipswich, passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham surrounded by her family. Honey was born and raised in Salem and was the young- est daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen (McNiff) Letarte. She attended the Saltonstall School and graduated from Salem High in 1940. She continued her education and received her Nursing Degree. As a young woman, Honey was employed as an LPN at Salem Hospital. In WWII she was involved in the Naval nursing program. She later worked as a Medical Secretary at the former Hunt Hospital, the Topsfield Veterinary Hospital and NYNEX in Boston. Honey was dedicated to her family and faith; she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was most important to her. Honey loved to host parties and family events which made lasting memories and traditions for her family to carry on. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Salem and St Josephs Church in Ipswich where she was active in volunteer work and taught CCD. She was a member of the Third Order of Carmelites and was dedicated to the Blessed Mother. She enjoyed going to Indian Pow Wows of the Hassanamisko tribe in Graf- ton. Honey was an avid gardener and enjoyed landscaping her property. She was interested in history and served as a Curator in the Danvers Historical Society. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, crafts, and painting. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Honey is survived by her two sons, Charles Saunders and his wife Jan of Suwanee, GA, Hobart Saunders and his wife Laurie of Peabody, her daughter Mimi Phelan and her husband Kevin of Salem, her sister, Dorothy Talbot of Danvers, her 5 grandchildren Christopher, Stephen, Benjamin, Joshua, and Jennifer Saunders, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Benjamin, Joseph, Albert, Gilbert, Thomas, William, John, and Robert Letarte, Agnes Powers, Louise Schultz and Helen Alberghini. Arrangements: Her wake was held at The ODonnell Funeral Home, 46 Washington Sq., (at Salem Common Salem) on Monday June 24, from 4-7 PM. Mass of the Resurrection to Madeline's Mass of Christian Burial please was held on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, Mary Queen of the Apostle Parish in Salem. Burial was private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Madelines memory to St Patricks Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 21 to June 28, 2019