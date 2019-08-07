|
|
On Monday July 29th 2019 Marc John Leitner, a rare creature, left this world to enter another. There is a myth that he was born of an egg and upon hatching was nursed by Sasquatch herself. Until one day she decided to give him up to civilized society as a sort of ruse. And that plan of hers worked. He lived as a constant reminder of what we all can truly be. His years were filled with unfathomable feats of strength and compassion. He was a merry prankster in the true sense of the word. An avid hiker, gifted writer and illustrator. A champion of wrestling. An expressive filmmaker, musician and collector of rare oddities. His passions knew no boundaries. He is deeply loved across many social circles and he always achieved at the task of being there for his loved ones while reminding them all to smile and be true to themselves. Marc passed after a short battle with a roaring fire while rescuing the tenants of a brothel. They are forever in his debt. He is survived by his mother Karen, his siblings Lindsay and Christopher, his soulmate Olivia and his three illeg- itimate children Supertiger, Lando and Jarrid. He was 31 years of age. Donate if you can to his GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/marc-leitner-memorial-toilet for a memorial bench in the White Mountains.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019