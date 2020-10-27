Margaret A. Gauthier, 85, of Wenham died on October 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ipswich in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Alma (Manzer) Steen and lived in Wenham for almost 80 years. In 1953, she married Jean E. Gauthier and settled in the family-built home near Pleasant Pond where she raised her family and lived a full life. Margaret was a Registered Nurse who attended North Shore Community College and Salem State College. She was employed in the emergency room at Lynn Union Hospital and later at Beverly Hospital. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and music. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and supported their activities. She was an accomplished cook and a talented crafter who loved to knit and sew. She was a world-wide traveler who enjoyed being active in the community. Margaret was active with the Wenham Council on Aging, participating in many of the trips and activities with her friends. She was supportive of all her children participating in scouting programs. For a number of years, she was a leader with the Girl Scouts having been a 1st Class Girl Scout in Wenham as a youth. Margaret is survived by her 7 children: Richard (and Karen) Gauthier of Franklin, NH; Ron (and Laurie) Gauthier of So. Hamilton; Robin Gauthier of Beverly; Roger (and Lisa) Gauthier of Wenham; Regina (and David) Baker of Wenham; Rochelle Herman of Sarasota, FL; and Romain (and John) Marriott, Jr. of Cary, NC. Margaret is also survived by her 18 grandchildren: Nicole Gauthier (and Trent Hill) of Charlotte, NC; Kristen Gauthier (and Scott Dolloff) of Danvers; Brian (and Cintia) Gauthier of Gilbert, AZ; Andrew Gauthier of New York City, NY; Jonathan Gauthier of So. Hamilton; Audrey Rostron of Beverly; Christopher Gauthier of Wenham; Joseph Gauthier of Wenham; Zachary Baker (and Emily Reisig) of Los Angeles, CA; Kelsie Baker of Wenham; Olivia Baker of Wenham; Abigail Baker of Wenham; Thomas Herman of Taiwan, China; Angela Herman of Sarasota, FL; John (and Asya) Marriott III of Raleigh, NC; Sarah Beth Marriott of Charlotte, NC; William Marriott of Cary, NC; and Camilla Anne Marriott of Cary, NC. In addition, her great-grandchildren are Madeleine Ludmilla Marriott and Josephine Margaret Marriott of Raleigh, NC. Margaret was the sister of David Steen, William Steen, James Steen, Mary Ring, Robert Steen, Linda Savory, Barbara Costa, and Janet Theriault. She was predeceased by her siblings Patricia Tougas, Alma 'Sis' Steen, Elizabeth Razza, and Joanne Ishmael. Her funeral services will be private. Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on October 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margarets name to the Community House of Hamilton & Wenham and to the Wenham Council on Aging. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
