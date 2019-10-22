|
Margaret Peg Moran (Baird) Towle of Ipswich, MA, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers. Margaret was the daughter of Robert and Esther Baird of Quogue, granddaughter of Robert and Margaret Moran Baird, and great granddaughter of Thomas Moran, who founded Moran Towing Corporation of New York. She is survived by three children, Diana Rodgers of Carlisle, MA, Evan Towle of Philadelphia, PA, and Frances Towle of Casa Grande, AZ, as well as seven sisters, four brothers, and two grandchildren. Margaret was born on May 18, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York. Most of her youth was spent in Bay Shore and Quogue, New York. She attended St. Joseph Academy, Emma Willard School, and University of Hawaii. Early on in her professional life, Margaret was the youngest registered representative & broker on the New York Stock Exchange, working for Dirks Brothers LTD. After moving to Southampton, New York to start a family, she worked as Secretary/Treasurer of Robert B. Baird & Co and Polyesther Corporation before starting her own business growing exotic orchids. Margaret loved nature and was an avid painter, competitive horseback rider, sailor, and golfer. She worked for the Massachusetts Audubon Society after moving to Ipswich, MA to be closer to her grandchildren, Anson and Phoebe Rodgers. Diana and Frances were at her side during her last days. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019