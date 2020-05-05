|
Marilyn Jane (Atkinson) Tilbury slipped away gracefully from this world on April 27, 2020. She joins her husband of 58 years, Don Tilbury in heaven. Marilyn, Auntie Bunny, Nana, was born on May 13, 1936 in Ipswich, MA to the late Mabel and Harold Atkinson. She leaves her four children (April West, Southampton, MA, Holly Elkins, Kittery, ME, Matt Tilbury, Kittery, ME, Andy Tilbury, Exeter, NH), six grandchildren (Erica Graham, Jasmine and Melanie Elkins, Adam and Greyson Tilbury, CJ West) and many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends with many sweet memories. Marilyn was a baker of pies, creator of wedding cakes, crossword puzzle queen, domino and Tonk player, a bunny lover and bird watcher. She was a flower gardener, piano player and choir soprano. She kept notes and ledgers for church committees, laughingly modeled in the church rummage show and her hair was perfect. She loved lobster rolls and took road trips for Ipswich fried clams. She never missed sending a birthday card. Family memories include hiking Mt. Major for blueberry picking and summer days at Crane's Beach searching for sand dollars. Marilyn was always beautifully dressed and had a hug for everybody. She loved to be the hostess. The Tilbury house was the family gathering place for every holiday and Nana was the anchor. Sunny Memorial Day annual parties were attended by family and friends from far and wide. Marilyn has an extensive church family through the Hampton United Methodist Church where she will be sadly missed. She practiced her faith daily. The family will hold a private burial service in May. A memorial service will be held at the church once it is safe to do so. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Women at 575 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Assistance with arrangement was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Marilyns memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from May 5 to May 12, 2020