1/1
Marjorie L. Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie "Margie" L. Montgomery, 79 years of Topsfield and formerly of Lynn, died Monday November 23, 2020 in Winchester Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Hazel B. (Douglas) Montgomery. She was raised in Lynn , lived in Lynn most of her life and the past 5 years in Topsfield Marjorie was a clerk in the Hallmark Store and McCellans in Lynn. She enjoyed playing cards and crafts. Margie loved her grand fur babies, Clinty, Lilly, Maggie and Holly. She was a loving and devoted Mother. She is survived by her daughter Kelley J. Montgomery and her husband Constantine T. Markos of Topsfield, her brothers, Thomas A. Montgomery, Jr. and Arthur Montgomery both of Saugus, her sister Constance Raby of Florida. She is the sister of the late Patricia Bulens. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn. A visitation period will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to her funeral. Burial will be private. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family and friends at a time. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in her memory be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved