|
|
Mark B. Lyons, 67, of Topsfield passed on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Althea (Cali). Loving father of Alex Lyons and his wife Madison, daughter Julia Lyons and her partner Kristian Hval. Dear son of the late Ethel & Irving Lyons. Cherished son-in-law of Ileana (Yai Yai) Koles. Other significant members of his family, Oliver and Dickens Lyons. Mark Lyons was born and raised in Malden. Attorney Lyons practiced law for over 35 years. He was the founding partner of Lyons & Tzanoudakis, LLP in Danvers. Attorney Lyons was the Chairman of the Board Selectman in Topsfield. He has served as Chair for the Topsfield Finance Committee, as Chair of the Topsfield Elementary School Committee and as a Member of the Topsfield Planning Board. He was also a member of the Topsfield Town Hall Committee. Mark was an avid New England Sports fan, enjoyed visiting Cape Cod, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street, (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, August 9 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Topsfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 323, Topsfield, MA 01983 or to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, NY, NY 10122. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldman fc.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019