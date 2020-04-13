|
Marlene Jean McGinnity, 87, passed away on April 11, 2020, at the Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Massachusetts after a brief illness. Marlene was born in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Henry and Cecil Vachon. She grew up in Danvers, Massachusetts and was a graduate of Danvers High School. Marlene married the late Robert B. McGinnity in July of 1954 and settled in Boxford, Massachusetts where they raised their five children. They later moved to North Reading, Massachusetts. Marlene moved to Topsfield, Massachusetts to be closer to friends in 2007. Marlene was an avid golfer at Thomson Country Club in North Reading. She was also an accomplished crafter creating beautiful needlepoint works of art and knitting many items for all her grandchildren. Marlene worked at the Village Stitchery in Topsfield for many years helping countless customers with their craft projects and conducting occasional classes. Marlene was a devote Catholic and a member of Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Topsfield. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert B. McGinnity and a sister, Doris (Vachon Motzi) Torchia. She leaves her loving children, R. Peter McGinnity and his wife Pam of Mason N.H., Steven McGinnity and his wife Dorene of Peabody, MA, Kevin McGinnity of Limerick, ME, Ellen Casciaro of Woodstock, NY, Linda Bouchard and her husband Wayne of Northwood, NH; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Paul, Robert, Cassie, Calah, Jesse, Carly and six great-grandchildren, Evan, Justin, Emry, Ellie, Colton, Grace. She was the sister of Roger Vachon from Essex Junction Vermont. Because of the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held sometime in the future months in which all extended family and friends will be invited to share the sacrament of life followed by a luncheon to share fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to St. Rose of Lima Altar Guild, St. Rose of Lima Parish, 17 Prospect Street, Topsfield, MA 01983. The Mackey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To share a condolence with the family please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
