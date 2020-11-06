Mary Angeline (Trudel) Young, aged 79, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Trudel grew up in Ipswich, Massachusetts, a place that she treasured and loved to talk about. She was married to the love of her life, Ronald Young, for 48 years. Mary danced with Alzheimers for the last years of her life with the same vigor and sass that she danced through the rest of her life. For forty years, Mary lived in North Reading, Massachusetts, where she and Ron raised their three girls, where they welcomed many people into their home, and where she hosted many wonderful parties. Later in life, Ron and Mary moved to Merrimac to be closer to their daughters and grandsons. Mary was always a giver. Her generosity and caring extended to residents at the John T. Berry Rehabilitation Center where she worked with them in their onsite greenhouse. She was one of the founders of the Womens Softball League in North Reading - not surprisingly her team was called the Shamrocks. Once she moved to Merrimac, Mary often delivered bags of cereal to be donated to the Our Neighbors Table food bank, and she loved to help serve dinner at their Wednesday Night Meal program. Mary loved . playing Whist and Rummy, fishing, Bocce, yard saleing, eating lobster, camping trips, stopping at Dunkin for iced french vanilla and a stick and catching up with her friends there, collecting pine cones and leaves, going for deer rides, celebrating St. Patricks Day, decorating for holidays, and especially being around the family that she loved. Mary would tell you that her favorite thing was making people laugh and making them feel loved and cared for. We are grateful to the folks at Haverhill Crossings when Mom lived there, and we are especially grateful to the caregivers at Avita of Newburyport for their incredible love and devotion to Mom. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Ron Young, and her brother, George Trudel. She is survived by daughters, Cathy Young, Cathys wife Wendy Brennan, Cindy Young, Lisa Mihnos, and son, Daryl Arsenault; her sisters, Sheila Comeau, Treasie Matregrano, Christine Trudel, Ellen Tobiasz; her brothers, John Trudel, and Tommy Trudel; her and Rons grandsons Ryan Jepson and Eric Jepson; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Marys life will take place in May of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Our Neighbors Table, Post Office Box 592, Amesbury, MA 01913. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers & Sons, 36 West Main Street, Merrimac, MA 01860..



