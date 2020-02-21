|
Mary P. Lebet, age 91, of Ipswich, MA, formerly of Adelphi, MD and Sunnyvale, CA died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her daughters home in Wilmington, DE. Born in New York City, she grew up in the Bronx, later earning a B.A. and M.A. from Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. She had a long career with the phone company, beginning in Maryland in 1970, then transferring to Lynn, MA, in Yellow Pages production, National Account sales and Superpages. She retired from NYNEX, but went back to work as a field agent for the Census Bureau, retiring at the age of 82. Marys passion was poodles, particularly standard poodles. As an active member of the Washington Poodle Club, Poodle Club of Massachusetts and the Poodle Club of America, she served in many Board positions. She was also an avid Jeopardy! fan and loved to travel and read. Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, David, of Ipswich, MA, her 6 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Ipswich in April. Memorials to Take the Lead (www.takethelead.org ) or the Poodle Club of America Foundation, (https://poodleclubofamericafoundation.org/donate/).
