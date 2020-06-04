It is with great sadness that the family of Michelle M. Fitzpatrick announces her passing on May 28, 2020. Michelle will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend, Ellis Fitzpatrick of 44 years, her sister Elyse Dorr of Cape Cod and her children Jayme Dorr of Connecticut and Lyndsey Matthis of North Carolina. Michelle will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Michelle was born in Providence, RI on July 25, 1947. Her family relocated to North Andover, MA where she spent most of her adult life. She attended St. Michaels Elementary and graduated from North Andover High School, Class of 65. She went on to college where she got her BS from Lowell State College and her Master of Education from Fitchburg State College, both located in Massachusetts. Michelle started her career out as an elementary teacher at The Kittredge School in North Andover, where she was then appointed Vice Principal because of her great teaching and leadership qualities. She then became the Principal in the Middleton School District where she was in charge of both The Fuller Meadow School (Pre-K-3) and The Howe-Manning School (4-6). It was during this time that she received her greatest achievement, The National Distinguished Principal Award. This award is in honor of the outstanding elementary and middle school administrators who assure that Americas children acquire a sound foundation for lifelong learning and achievement. This award was presented by the United States Department of Education. Michelle had the ability to help people do things that they themselves did not believe were possible. Under her leadership, she converted those schools into highly motived systems with great expectations for all students. As the school district's enrollment grew larger, Michelle became the Principal of just The Howe-Manning School where she continued to be an amazing principal. She loved her students, parents, and especially her faculty and staff. She considered everyone there her family. She loved the people there and they loved and adored her. After Michelle retired, she was given a token of appreciation when the town named the street that the school is located on after her. The Howe-Manning School is now located on Fitzpatrick Way in her honor. Besides teaching Michelle loved to travel. She and Ellis traveled abroad and loved their vacations together. She also loved her cats Georgie and Eloise. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children and she spoiled them rotten with her love, affection and tremendous gifts. She was always so invested in their lives. Due to the on-going Covid-19 public health concern, a celebration of Michelles life will be scheduled when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 35 Merrimack Street, No. Andover, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of flowers the family request that you please give your children a hug and to donate to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Chronicle & Transcript from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.