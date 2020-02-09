|
|
Olive Priscilla Garde , 89, was called home by her Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in peaceful rest. Olive was born October 10,1930 in Lynn. She was the beloved daughter and only child of the late Leslie E. and Elsie T. (Christian) Garde. From her early years, Olive grew attentive to others and that trait followed her throughout her life. Following her graduation from Lynn Classical High School in 1949, Olive attended Chandler School of Women, a secretarial school and then Gibbs College (Boston). As a "Katie Gibbs girl", she was always professional, poised and polished. She was employed at the General Electric Company in Lynn. Later she worked at Gordon College in Wenham until her retirement. Olive lived simply and loved generously. She had a wonderful smile. She was a gracious woman of strong biblical beliefs, which influenced all that she said and did. Olive delighted in music of all types, particularly sacred and classical. Olive loved to sing! She was part of the Singing Seniors group at Rose Baker Senior Center in Gloucester. For many years she sang soprano in the choir and played the piano at the First Baptist Church of Danvers where she was a dedicated member since the early 80s. Olive lead the Missions committee for over 20 years. Under her leadership, the church's involvement in missions grew significantly. For several of those years, the church was cited by the denomination as the most active and generous church for its size in Massachusetts. Olive believed in the power of prayer. She was a prayer warrior and a prayer partner of many. She was passionate about helping others and compassionate in her outreach to those in her community who were sick or in need of transportation. Olive found pleasure in nature, seeing sunsets, caring for her garden and loved her dear cats. In younger years, she especially enjoyed horseback riding and hiking. Olive is survived by three cousins E. Robert Garde (Mattapoisett), Dorothy McMindes (Greenville, SC), Suzanne Knox (Newport News, VA), as well as the families of all her cousins. She was predeceased by several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was well-loved and will be missed by her family, the team of angelic women who provided care for her at-home, in the facilities and those with whom she had fellowship at church, prayer groups and events on the North Shore. A celebration of Olive's life will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Olive's memory to her favorite charity, Samaritan's Purse whom represents the intention and purpose with which Olive lived. Send a gift by mail to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or consult their website www.samaritanspurse.org to donate on-line. For additional information or directions, to share a memory or send condolences, go to www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020