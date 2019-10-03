|
Paul John Paone, 54, of Boxford, MA passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer at home with his loving wife and sister, Lisa, by his side. Paul was born and raised in Lynn, MA on July 10, 1965 to Susan (Burnett) Kourkoulis and Richard (Dick) Paone. As a child, Paul loved drawing, music, the Three Stooges and figuring out how things work. At an early age, he could fix just about anything which led to his lifetime career as an auto mechanic and business owner. In 1993, he established Family Car Care alongside his father, Dick and brother, Tony and was later joined by his son, Brad in 2006. Paul loved to travel and spent a short time living in Greece. Paul was a handsome, witty, fun-loving person who was quick with a joke and a smile. He loved to spend time with family and friends and was an extremely devoted grandfather. Later in life, Paul loved playing guitar, watching the Patriots and Red Sox, fishing in his backyard, and rooting for his stepdaughters college teams. He will be profoundly missed by his wife, Monique (Proulx) Paone and stepdaughters Brianna and Allysha of Boxford, MA, his son, Brad Paone and his wife, Amy and his grandsons, Paul and Max of Rockport, MA. In addition to his wife and son, Paul will be missed by his mother Susan (Burnett) Kourkoulis and stepfather Harry of Londonderry, NH, his father Dick Paone and stepmother Cyndi of Gloucester, MA and his 100 year old paternal grandmother Frances Paone of Saugus, MA. He will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings: brother, Tony Paone and his wife Sandy of Lynn, MA, sister Lisa Paone of Flagler Beach, FL, sister Rachel Richards and her husband Brian of Portland, ME, brother Brian Paone and his wife Stephanie of Monterey, CA, sister Alisha Paone of Beverly, MA, sister Alexis Swenson and her husband Eric of Londonderry, NH and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was predeceased by his brother, Jay Anthony Paone. Visiting hours will be at Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA on Sunday, October 6th from 2pm - 6pm. Services will be held at Sacred Hearts Parish, 165 S Main Street, Haverhill, MA on Monday, October 7th at 10am.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019