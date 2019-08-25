|
|
Paula J. Merrigan, age 64, formerly of Boxford and Somerville, died Wednesday, August 21 at her residence. Born in Somerville on September 22, 1954 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Vincenza (DiRocco) Dennehy. Paula was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1972. She had been a Boxford resident for 22 years. She loved being a mother and nana. Paula also cherished her dog, Hannah, and loved being on walks and spending time with her. She was the wife of Richard C. Merrigan. She was the loving mother of Sean P. Merrigan and wife Vanessa M. Merrigan of North Andover and Ryan J. Merrigan and wife Justina Kennefick-Merrigan of Odenton, MD. She was the cherished nana of Nolan P. Merrigan. She was the sister of Patricia Urbaczewski of Wakefield and the late Larry Dennehy, Jr. Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7pm.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019