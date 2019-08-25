Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florence Church
47 Butler Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Merrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula J. Merrigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula J. Merrigan Obituary
Paula J. Merrigan, age 64, formerly of Boxford and Somerville, died Wednesday, August 21 at her residence. Born in Somerville on September 22, 1954 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Vincenza (DiRocco) Dennehy. Paula was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1972. She had been a Boxford resident for 22 years. She loved being a mother and nana. Paula also cherished her dog, Hannah, and loved being on walks and spending time with her. She was the wife of Richard C. Merrigan. She was the loving mother of Sean P. Merrigan and wife Vanessa M. Merrigan of North Andover and Ryan J. Merrigan and wife Justina Kennefick-Merrigan of Odenton, MD. She was the cherished nana of Nolan P. Merrigan. She was the sister of Patricia Urbaczewski of Wakefield and the late Larry Dennehy, Jr. Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7pm.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now