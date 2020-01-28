|
Peter E. Baker, 70, died on Thursday January 16th, 2020 at his home in Brookfield, NH, after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Peter was born on March 4th, 1949 in Salem, Massachusetts to Willard and Cora (Place) Baker. He was a proud member of the Ipswich High School Class of 1967 and attended both Wentworth Institute and Nason College. Until his retirement in 2014, he worked for more than 30 years at Brandeis University in Facilities Management. On June 19th, 1970, Peter married Linda (Rogers) Baker. They made a home together in Ipswich, MA, where they raised three children before retiring to Brookfield, NH, in 2015. Peter was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman. He spent many happy days in Errol, NH, where he and his son Benjamin had built a log cabin. He was recognizable in the Lakes Region driving his 1930 Ford Model A Deluxe delivery truck which he restored himself. Peters interests were rich and varied. He spent many happy hours boating, fishing and clamming in the waters around Ipswich. Since retiring to New Hampshire, he filled his time crafting, motoring, and using his smoker. Peter taught himself the guitar as a young man, which led to a lifelong love of music. Peter is survived by his wife of 50 years and three children and their spouses, Benjamin and Jennifer Baker of Ipswich, MA, Abby Baker and Tyson Davis of Ipswich, MA, and Elizabeth Baker McClain and Christopher McClain of Tuftonboro, NH. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Fiona Baker of Everett, MA, Kayley Baker and Bridget Baker both of Ipswich, MA, Archer McClain of Tuftonboro, NH and Morgan Davis of Ipswich, MA. He also leaves a beloved sister Rebecca Lawton and several nephews and nieces, Stephen and Michelle Baker of Framingham, MA, Susan and Ned Chase of Barrington, NH, Cora Simonds, and Patrick and Terri Small all of Ipswich, MA. He also leaves many friends, cousins and great nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by his parents Cora and Willard Baker, his brother Willard Baker Jr.. If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
