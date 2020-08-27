Philip B. McManus Sr., 69, of Topsfield, MA passed away August 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He shared 44 loving years of marriage with Judith L. (Gallinaro) McManus. He was a proud father of Philip B. McManus, II of Lynnfield, Christine L. Patrinos and her husband Christos of Westwood and Richard A. 'Rick' McManus and his wife Ashley of Beverly. He is a cherished grandfather of Charlotte, Theodora, Grace, John Philip, Annabella, Christos and Ariella. Brother of Paul McManus and his wife Kathy of Bow, NH and survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was born in Lynn to the late Arthur and Stacia (Pokorski) McManus. Phil will fondly be remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, a loving father who moved mountains for his children, a proud Papa, and a cherished friend to many. He was an entrepreneur, building McManus Medical over 30 years, and he worked tirelessly through the end helping hospitals find much needed ventilators throughout the pandemic. He proudly served on the American Red Cross for many years in the 1970s and 1980s, was an active volunteer in Boy Scouts and enjoyed Indian Guides and Indian Princesses when his children were young. He embraced Cursillo at Saint Basil's and encouraged friends to do the same. He volunteered for the Prison Cursillo, guiding inmates through a Christian worship experience. He was a devoted member of the LaSalette community and unwavering in his Catholic faith. He was so well loved and respected, two separate couples fondly asked Phil to perform their marriage. He was a lover of the North Shore and all of its boating glory and seafaring history. He enjoyed driving along the coastline, taking in the waves during a storm and viewing a full moon on the beach. He left an impact on those who met him and did not know the extent of how many lives he touched with his kindness, compassion and respect for all. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home at 525 Cabot Street, Beverly on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Topsfield. Contributions may be made in his name to Bellesini Academy, an organization Phil generously supported: https:// bellesiniacademy.org/Information,
directions, condolences: www.campbellfuneral.com