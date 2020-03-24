|
Phillip Durgin, 55, of Wenham, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Beverly, on August 22, 1964, Phill grew up up in Ipswich and Beverly, among other towns across the North Shore. After graduating from Beverly High School in 1982, Phill attended the University of Maine - Orono, and received his bachelors degree from the University of Massachusetts | Amherst. He was employed in the pharmaceutical industry in Quality Assurance for many years. Phill was pre-deceased by his parents, Daniel A. Durgin of Wenham and Carol Bradbury of Ipswich, as well as his stepmother Judith (Potter) Durgin of Beverly. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Constance Durgin of Wenham, daughter Joanna Durgin of Hudson, MA, and son Phillip Durgin, Jr. of Wenham. He also leaves behind two brothers, Daniel Durgin, Jr. of Somerville, and David Sunderland and his husband Joseph of Ipswich, as well as his two sisters Tracy Brown of Ipswich and Wendy Durgin of Ipswich. Phill loved his family more than anything, whether it be through his great cooking or pride in all his childrens accomplishments. When his children played for the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School volleyball and football teams, youd be sure to see him in the stands or on the sidelines most games as the official team photographer. He leaves us with his many other passions, including gardening, reading, and all creatures great and small. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date, and his family asks that any donations be made to causes closest to his heart, including Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Mass Audubon, or donations to your preferred cancer research organization. For the online memorial guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020