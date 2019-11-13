|
Raymond K. Tarr, Jr. of Wenham and Melbourne, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The cherished husband of Kathy Tarr, he was 87 years of age. Born in Beverly, Raymond was one of five siblings, born to the late Raymond K. Tarr, Sr. and Eunice (Cook) Tarr. He was the owner of North Shore Fire Appliances, Inc. in Wenham; a family business which was established in 1920. Raymond was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean war. As a veteran, Raymond had the privilege of becoming a member of the Space Coast Honor Flight; a program to allow World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Veterans to visit their War Memorials in Washington D.C. In addition to being a proud United States Veteran, Raymond was a 32nd degree Mason; a member of both the Philanthropic Lodge of Marblehead, as well as the Budleigh Lodge in Beverly. Raymond was also a member of the Shrine of Azan in Melbourne, FL, the American Legion, and a Boy scout leader. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Wenham Country Club. He had a passion for fishing and loved going to Plumb Island to fish. Raymond was deeply loved by both his family and friends. He never had a bad word to say. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his brother Frank Tarr, and his wife Barbara, and brother-in-law, Captain William L. Ross, USCG Ret. Raymond is lovingly surv- ived by his wife, Kathy Tarr; his sons, Kimball Tarr, and his wife Audrey of Merrimac, and Erick Tarr of Wenham; his brother, Russell Tar and his wife Pat of Beverly; his sisters, Janice DeFort, and her husband Frank of Tampa, FL, and Norma Rousseau, and her late husband John of Mendon; his sister-in-law, Sharon M. Ross, and her spouse Julie Karscinski; his grandchildren, Duncan Tarr of Lansing, MI, and Collin Tarr of Merrimac; his goddaughter, Danielle Rousseau LHeureux of Leavenworth, KS; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
