|
|
Reginald Kent, 91, of High Street, Ipswich, MA, passed away at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the husband of Florence M. (Hatcher) Kent. Born on July 12, 1927, in Ipswich, MA, he was the son of the late Reginald and Edith G. (Dunn) Kent. Reggie was a U.S. Army veteran having served his Country in World War II. He was employed for many years as a machinist at Geonautics Manufacturing. Reggie enjoyed fishing, history, and travel. Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Don Kent of Winter Harbor, ME, David Kent of Fairfax, VA, Richard Kent of Ipswich, MA; one brother, David Kent; five sisters; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the F. S. Roberts & Son Funeral Home, 14 Independent Street, Rowley, MA. Burial was in Main Street Cemetery, Rowley. To light a memorial candle or to leave condolences, please visit www.fsrobertsandson.com.
Published in Chronicle Transcript from June 28 to July 5, 2019