Richard S. Ladd, age 68, of Lynn, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday. Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Norma Chick (Walsh) Ladd and the late Maurice H. Bud Ladd, and he was also the brother to the late Nancy C. Hill and her late husband James K. Hill. He leaves two nephews James K. Hill, Jr. and his wife Brenda and Shawn P. Hill of Lynn; his hero and grand-nephew Jason Hill and his sweetheart and grand -niece Alyssa Hill, several step-grand-nephews; Arlin, Jakob and Destiny Hill, and Curtis, Brian and Bentley Wasson. Ladd was known for puns and practical jokes, unfortunately (or not) this is not one of them. He regrets leaving and will miss a circle of friends and a multitude of former students (whom he dearly loved despite his faade of nastiness), among whom are the members of his cherished Posse of 2015 who are now scattered throughout the world. Ladd was grateful to the many students who reconnected with him years later via Facebook. A graduate of Lynn English High School, Ladd attended Salem State College, won a masters degree in French from the French School at Middlebury College and earned a doctoral degree in foreign languages from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Dr. Ladd or Doc taught French, Spanish and a number of other languages at Ipswich High School as foreign language department head from the mid-1980s until his retirement with the class of 2015, one of his favorites. Prior to that, he taught at Classical High in Lynn and at Breed Junior High. He was the kind of teacher who could quiet a classroom with a raise of the eyebrow, but who would pass out chocolate for no specific reason. Through games, skits and projects, Dr. Ladd would do whatever necessary to help his students learn. He was once quoted as saying There is not a day that I walk out of the building that I have not seen somebody do his or her personal best, reach a mountain they never thought they could climb or do something extraordinary in my classroom. I work with the most amazing children. In his retirement, he taught at the North Shore Christian School and at Gordon College. He was past president of the Massachusetts Foreign Language Association who awarded him with their prestigious Distinguished Service Award; he had also been active in the American Association of Teachers of French. The author of several textbooks including AP French: Preparing for the Language Examination, Ladd spoke at conferences all over the US and Canada as well as in Europe. He was recognized by the government of France and was awarded the Chevalier dans lordre des Palmes Acadmiques, for his furthering of the instruction of French in the USA. Ladd loved traveling and visited five continents and several European countries. With his love of reading he helped found the book club at Grace Methodist Church although he was a parishioner of Christ- the Redeemer Anglican Church in Danvers. He followed the Red Sox, was an avid reader especially of great literature, mysteries and spy novels, enjoyed vintage television and loved dining out. And, although he loved cracking jokes, this is not one of them. His visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-8PM in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Services will be private. Those who prefer may make donations to the Kaplan Family Hospice House
